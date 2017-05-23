UCA honors college to see largest, mo...

UCA honors college to see largest, most diversity with incoming class

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

The University of Central Arkansas Norbert O. Schedler Honors College anticipates its incoming 2017 class to be the largest and most diverse class in the program's 35-year history. The incoming class will be comprised of 75 freshmen and 15 sophomore scholars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dustin Canady......deadbeat dad 3 hr dan b cooper 4
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 hr Emily 36,104
261 civic center pl salem May 20 New to area 2
why May 20 evil deeds 2
Damn Tod May 20 SuperGirl 1
The Dive restaraunt May 19 Clint Beastwood 1
samantha cunningham (Sep '11) May 17 Biggie 3
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,635 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC