Three honored during 7th annual UCA Night of Distinction
Three University of Central Arkansas alumni were honored during the university's seventh annual Night of Distinction Saturday in the McCastlain Ballroom. Hundreds gathered to recognize Herby Branscum Jr. and Charlie Strong, who both received the Distinguished Alumni Award, and Sue Voegele, who was given the Alumni Service Award.
