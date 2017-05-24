The highway name game in Conway
Well ...... "suspect" is a harsh word. Baker is the former Republican state senator from Conway, Gilbert Baker, whose checkered past includes a firing by UCA, questionable work for a national lobbying group while a sitting member of the legislature and, oh yes, being the funnel for big campaign contributions by nursing home owners to judicial candidates including two from Conway, now Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood and former Circuit Judge Mike Maggio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
