The highway name game in Conway

The highway name game in Conway

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Well ...... "suspect" is a harsh word. Baker is the former Republican state senator from Conway, Gilbert Baker, whose checkered past includes a firing by UCA, questionable work for a national lobbying group while a sitting member of the legislature and, oh yes, being the funnel for big campaign contributions by nursing home owners to judicial candidates including two from Conway, now Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood and former Circuit Judge Mike Maggio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Mellissa 36,108
Dustin Canady......deadbeat dad 11 hr dan b cooper 4
261 civic center pl salem May 20 New to area 2
why May 20 evil deeds 2
Damn Tod May 20 SuperGirl 1
The Dive restaraunt May 19 Clint Beastwood 1
samantha cunningham (Sep '11) May 17 Biggie 3
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC