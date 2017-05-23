The Conductor, UAMS' BioVentures Host Entrepreneurship Boot Camp May 22-26
The University of Central Arkansas, the Conductor and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' BioVentures have teamed up this week to host a Health Sciences Entrepreneurship Boot Camp that ends Friday with a demo day and award presentation.
