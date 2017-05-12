The CALL hosts fundraising gala

The CALL hosts fundraising gala

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

The CALL in Faulkner and Conway counties will host the inaugural Beauty in Brokenness Gala to raise funds needed for the renovation costs for a community presence in Conway. The CALL House will provide office space for The CALL in Faulkner and Conway counties, the CALL Mall , a visitation room for DCFS to use with families and foster children, and other space for CALL family meetings, small trainings and other community meetings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr BARNEYII 35,602
pamela sue 12 hr can cure that cur... 2
Lane ray May 9 Mike Terry 1
be wary of this business (Aug '15) May 9 beat that 5
Who's the deadbeat parent here? May 9 ZANDY FERGUSON 3
ashlin scott vilonia class of 2009 May 8 Playhatin567 4
Whitney Hancock May 5 Someone1 5
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC