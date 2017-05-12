The CALL hosts fundraising gala
The CALL in Faulkner and Conway counties will host the inaugural Beauty in Brokenness Gala to raise funds needed for the renovation costs for a community presence in Conway. The CALL House will provide office space for The CALL in Faulkner and Conway counties, the CALL Mall , a visitation room for DCFS to use with families and foster children, and other space for CALL family meetings, small trainings and other community meetings.
