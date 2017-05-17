Stoby's Eyes July Reopening
The owners of Stoby's, the popular Conway restaurant devastated by fire in March 2016, are shooting to reopen by July 21, the restaurant's 37th anniversary, says Patti Stobaugh, co-owner with her husband, David Stobaugh.
