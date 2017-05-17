Stoby's Eyes July Reopening

Stoby's Eyes July Reopening

Monday May 15 Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

The owners of Stoby's, the popular Conway restaurant devastated by fire in March 2016, are shooting to reopen by July 21, the restaurant's 37th anniversary, says Patti Stobaugh, co-owner with her husband, David Stobaugh.

