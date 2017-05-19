Roundabout: 05/20/17
The Faulkner County Local Emergency Planning Committee will have a meeting on May 24 at 11 a.m. at the Baptist Health Medical Center located at 1555 Exchange Ave, Conway. Jody Carter, Baptist Health Medical System Emergency Preparedness Coordinator will be giving a tour of the hospital and presenting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|53 min
|BARNEYII
|36,044
|261 civic center pl salem
|Sat
|New to area
|2
|why
|Sat
|evil deeds
|2
|Damn Tod
|Sat
|SuperGirl
|1
|Dustin Canady......deadbeat dad
|May 20
|Sicko
|3
|The Dive restaraunt
|May 19
|Clint Beastwood
|1
|samantha cunningham (Sep '11)
|May 17
|Biggie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC