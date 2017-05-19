Roundabout: 05/20/17

Friday May 19

The Faulkner County Local Emergency Planning Committee will have a meeting on May 24 at 11 a.m. at the Baptist Health Medical Center located at 1555 Exchange Ave, Conway. Jody Carter, Baptist Health Medical System Emergency Preparedness Coordinator will be giving a tour of the hospital and presenting.

