Roundabout 05/11/17
The Nursing Home Gift Fund of Faulkner County will host its annual hamburger cookout on the front lawn of the Faulkner County Courthouse on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For $5, come get a hamburger, chips and a drink. Fresh-baked cookies will also be sold for $1 a package.
