Restaurant Transitions: Taco Bueno coming to NLR; Freddy's on McCain now open

A permit has been filed with the Arkansas Department of Health for a Taco Bueno restaurant at John F. Kennedy and Pershing boulevards, just off Interstate 40. It would be the fifth central Arkansas restaurant for the Farmers Branch, Texas-based chain, following outlets in southwest Little Rock, Benton, Conway and Maumelle. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in December that developers were eyeing a second location on West Markham Street in the state's capital city.

