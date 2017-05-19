Renewal Ranch hosts third annual Rall...

Renewal Ranch hosts third annual Rally for Recovery

Renewal Ranch will host the third annual Rally for Recovery on June 10 at the Conway Expo Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event includes an all-you-can-eat catfish dinner, provided by The Fish House. The evening will also include a live auction and testimonies from Renewal Ranch graduates and their families.

