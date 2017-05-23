November trial set in hotel murder
The man accused of killing a Russellville native will be tried for capital murder in November in Faulkner County Circuit Court. The trial of Scotty Ray Gardner, 56, of Mayflower will begin Nov. 27 and is scheduled for two weeks.
