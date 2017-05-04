Mena National Honor Society student wins national scholarship
Avanlea Furr, a senior and member of the National Honor Society at Mena High School, has been named one of 25 national finalists in the National Honor Society Scholarship program. Avanlea Furr was chosen from more than 9,000 applicants and will receive a $4,500 scholarship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|17 hr
|BARNEYII
|35,519
|Whitney Hancock
|Fri
|Someone1
|5
|RoundAbout | 5-4-17
|May 3
|@SmilingKelly
|1
|ashlin scott vilonia class of 2009
|May 3
|confused
|3
|need a loan asap 2000 in ireland leinster area (Apr '14)
|May 2
|Douglasrodgers
|3
|Beware
|Apr 28
|Thelawdog
|9
|Salem Police Department (Mar '10)
|Apr 26
|Reform
|95
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC