Mena National Honor Society student wins national scholarship

Avanlea Furr, a senior and member of the National Honor Society at Mena High School, has been named one of 25 national finalists in the National Honor Society Scholarship program. Avanlea Furr was chosen from more than 9,000 applicants and will receive a $4,500 scholarship.

