Local churches collaborate to 'Feed the Need'

Thursday May 25

Area churches will join forces Sunday to help feed the hungry in Conway and they are encouraging the public to help. Feed the Need, a one-day giving event to help alleviate hunger in the community, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at five participating locations.

