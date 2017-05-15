Judge denies preliminary injunction i...

Judge denies preliminary injunction in Damascus speed trap case

Circuit Judge Chris Carnahan has denied the city of Damascus ' request for a preliminary injunction against an order to stop the city from traffic enforcement on U.S. Highway 65. Prosecutor Cody Hiland has found that the city has run afoul of the state speed trap law by excessive tickets and has barred city police from traffic enforcement for a year. He arranged for the State Police and deputy sheriffs to fill in.

