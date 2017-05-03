Greenbrier Gardens residents displaced after flood damage
Senior Area Manager for Leddic Management Group Michelle Cook, who oversees the apartments, said residents living in 22 apartments must vacate their homes by Sunday. "Despite rumors, these are not being condemned," she told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday.
