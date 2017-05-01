Greenbrier author presents book at library
Twylla Alexander, author of "Labyrinth Journeys: 50 States, 51 Stories," will share photos and read from her newly-published book at the Faulkner County Library at 7 p.m. Thursday. Following the presentation she will sign books, which will be available for purchase.
