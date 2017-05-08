Faulkner County man found in possessi...

Faulkner County man found in possession of stolen property

A 67-year-old Faulkner County man was arrested last week after he was found in possession of stolen property. Spokesman Adam Bledsoe said the sheriff's office received a theft report April 21 of a trailer with mowers taken from a residence on Homestead Road in Conway.

