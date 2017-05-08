Faulkner County man found in possession of stolen property
A 67-year-old Faulkner County man was arrested last week after he was found in possession of stolen property. Spokesman Adam Bledsoe said the sheriff's office received a theft report April 21 of a trailer with mowers taken from a residence on Homestead Road in Conway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|BARNEYII
|35,531
|Lane ray
|15 hr
|Mike Terry
|1
|be wary of this business (Aug '15)
|15 hr
|beat that
|5
|Who's the deadbeat parent here?
|15 hr
|ZANDY FERGUSON
|3
|ashlin scott vilonia class of 2009
|Mon
|Playhatin567
|4
|Whitney Hancock
|May 5
|Someone1
|5
|RoundAbout | 5-4-17
|May 3
|@SmilingKelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC