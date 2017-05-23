CPD asking for help identifying suspect

21 hrs ago

Spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said a man stole a "uniquely colored revolver" from a pawn shop in Conway and fled on a bicycle May 10. "The man left on a bicycle and was noted to be sweating profusely through the back of his shirt," she said. Security footage shows the man was last seen wearing a light colored grey or white T-shirt with lettering on the left chest along with black wind pants that had a white stripe down each side.

