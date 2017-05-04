Courtway joins Conway Corp Board of Directors
The Conway Corp Board of Directors recently elected Tom Courtway to serve a seven-year term beginning May 8, 2017. Courtway recently retired as president for the University of Central Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
