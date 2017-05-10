Conway prosecutor orders Damascus to stop highway traffic enforcement

Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland of Conway has ordered the city of Damascus to stop enforcing traffic laws on highways in the city. Hiland, in conjunction with Legislative Audit and others, had determined earlier that Damascus was in violation of the state speed trap law because more than 30 percent of city revenues came from traffic enforcement along U.S. Highway 65, which runs through the heart of the small town.

