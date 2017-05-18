City applies for splash pad grant
The city of Conway has applied for a matching land and water conservation grant through the Arkansas Parks and Tourism department to build a splash pad at Laurel Park. "We're trying to maximize our funds," Grant Administrator Candy Jones said during a public hearing about park and recreation needs on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|22 min
|Ashamed
|35,942
|The Dive restaraunt
|9 hr
|Clint Beastwood
|1
|Dustin Canady......deadbeat dad
|Thu
|JustWoW
|2
|samantha cunningham (Sep '11)
|May 17
|Biggie
|3
|another famous Arkansan (Aug '11)
|May 17
|These farts
|13
|People
|May 16
|Mr_get_it_on_jones
|1
|pamela sue
|May 13
|can cure that cur...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC