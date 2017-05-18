City applies for splash pad grant

City applies for splash pad grant

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

The city of Conway has applied for a matching land and water conservation grant through the Arkansas Parks and Tourism department to build a splash pad at Laurel Park. "We're trying to maximize our funds," Grant Administrator Candy Jones said during a public hearing about park and recreation needs on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 22 min Ashamed 35,942
The Dive restaraunt 9 hr Clint Beastwood 1
Dustin Canady......deadbeat dad Thu JustWoW 2
samantha cunningham (Sep '11) May 17 Biggie 3
another famous Arkansan (Aug '11) May 17 These farts 13
People May 16 Mr_get_it_on_jones 1
pamela sue May 13 can cure that cur... 2
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,750 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC