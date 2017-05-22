City announces first bike sharing pro...

City announces first bike sharing program in state

20 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Conway residents and area visitors can now rent bicycles from five different locations to ride around town through the state's first bike sharing program. The three-year, $108,000 total agreement with Zagster was passed by city council members last November and is being paid for through the city's advertising and promotion funds and a sponsorship from Baptist Health Medical Center.

