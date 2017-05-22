City announces first bike sharing program in state
Conway residents and area visitors can now rent bicycles from five different locations to ride around town through the state's first bike sharing program. The three-year, $108,000 total agreement with Zagster was passed by city council members last November and is being paid for through the city's advertising and promotion funds and a sponsorship from Baptist Health Medical Center.
