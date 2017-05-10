CHS seniors take a walk, say goodbye ...

CHS seniors take a walk, say goodbye to Conway schools

On Monday, 500 Conway High School graduates walked the halls of their old elementary schools to say goodbye. This was the district's first year to host the senior walk, but hopes to continue the event in the future.

