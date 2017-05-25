BuzzFeed names UCA most beautiful in ...

BuzzFeed names UCA most beautiful in Arkansas

Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

The University of Central Arkansas was recently named as the most beautiful college campus in Arkansas by BuzzFeed on May 19. BuzzFeed, the leading independent digital media company, delivers news and entertainment to millions of people around the world, according to its website. The article pulls the most beautiful campus from every state, lists where it is located, the date it was founded and a fun fact about the university.

