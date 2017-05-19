BURRiTAS serves up pretty good burritos
BURRiTAS , located at 1220 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway, serves up "Crazy Good Burritos," according to their website. I don't know about "crazy good," but they're solidly in the "pretty good" file.
