Bittersweet meeting

58 min ago Read more: Daily Record

Members of the Faulkner County Board of Realtors, along with friends and family of retiring board Association Executive Connie Briggler, came out for the monthly General Membership Meeting in Conway on May 8, to surprise Briggler with gifts and wish her the best in her retirement, which begins June 1.

