Bittersweet meeting
Members of the Faulkner County Board of Realtors, along with friends and family of retiring board Association Executive Connie Briggler, came out for the monthly General Membership Meeting in Conway on May 8, to surprise Briggler with gifts and wish her the best in her retirement, which begins June 1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|35 min
|Ashamed
|35,638
|pamela sue
|21 hr
|can cure that cur...
|2
|Lane ray
|May 9
|Mike Terry
|1
|be wary of this business (Aug '15)
|May 9
|beat that
|5
|Who's the deadbeat parent here?
|May 9
|ZANDY FERGUSON
|3
|ashlin scott vilonia class of 2009
|May 8
|Playhatin567
|4
|Whitney Hancock
|May 5
|Someone1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC