$7K Grant is Music to First-Time Home...

$7K Grant is Music to First-Time Homebuyera s Ears

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Business Wire

Skylor Swope received a $7,000 Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership grant from Centennial Bank and FHLB Dallas, which helped him purchase his first home. )--With a September wedding planned and a family to support, 24-year-old Skylor Swope has a lot going on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Bad Dad 35,962
The Dive restaraunt 14 hr Clint Beastwood 1
Dustin Canady......deadbeat dad Thu JustWoW 2
samantha cunningham (Sep '11) May 17 Biggie 3
another famous Arkansan (Aug '11) May 17 These farts 13
People May 16 Mr_get_it_on_jones 1
pamela sue May 13 can cure that cur... 2
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,436 • Total comments across all topics: 281,141,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC