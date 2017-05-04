14 Hendrix students inducted into theatre honor society
Fourteen Hendrix College students were recently inducted into the Hendrix chapter of Alpha Psi Omega, the national theatre honor society. "Students of any major who amass enough points through service to the Hendrix theatre and dance community are welcome to join the Zeta Omicron cast," Kane Anderson, faculty sponsor, said.
