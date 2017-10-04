Yesterdays | 04-10-17
A.J. Gary was named Conway's new Chief of Police. Gary, a 46-year-old former major and interim chief at the Conway Police Department, was chosen over three other finalists from an original pool of 82 applicants, beating out two out-of-state candidates and a current CPD officer for the job.
