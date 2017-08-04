Yesterdays | 04-08-17
Moe's Southwest Grill would be coming to a new retail development near Club Lane. Melanie Hoggard, co-owner of the franchise, said the fast-casual restaurant would be coming in late summer or early fall and would allow customers to select their own ingredients for burritos as they went down the line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Bill Palmer
|34,674
|rehead from tobacco store on main st
|Thu
|Team Screwfixit
|2
|rental property
|Wed
|Real N|G
|7
|Tami, Tami, Tami
|Apr 4
|Ugh
|1
|Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09)
|Apr 3
|Put
|35
|Brandon Torling
|Apr 1
|JLo
|1
|Taylors' Made Cafe serves up American-style foo...
|Mar 31
|Thelawdog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC