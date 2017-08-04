Yesterdays | 04-08-17

Yesterdays | 04-08-17

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Moe's Southwest Grill would be coming to a new retail development near Club Lane. Melanie Hoggard, co-owner of the franchise, said the fast-casual restaurant would be coming in late summer or early fall and would allow customers to select their own ingredients for burritos as they went down the line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr Bill Palmer 34,674
rehead from tobacco store on main st Thu Team Screwfixit 2
rental property Wed Real N|G 7
Tami, Tami, Tami Apr 4 Ugh 1
Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09) Apr 3 Put 35
Brandon Torling Apr 1 JLo 1
News Taylors' Made Cafe serves up American-style foo... Mar 31 Thelawdog 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC