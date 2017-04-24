Travs take on Springfield Cardinals

Designer Linda Rowe Thomas headlines The Fashion Event at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 7 p.m. NAACP Image Award recipient ReShonda Tate Billingsley and Victoria Christopher Murray, authors of the new book "A Blessing & a Curse," will be at Pyramid Art, Books & Custom Framing, 1001 Wright Ave., for a book signing, 6 p.m., free. The Downtown Little Rock Partnership hosts an Alley Party with music from The Going Jessies, craft beer and food trucks, 1212 Sixth St., 5:30 p.m. Raising Grey plays the happy hour at Cajun's Wharf, 5:30 p.m., free, followed by Almost Infamous, 9 p.m., $5.

