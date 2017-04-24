Travs take on Springfield Cardinals
Designer Linda Rowe Thomas headlines The Fashion Event at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 7 p.m. NAACP Image Award recipient ReShonda Tate Billingsley and Victoria Christopher Murray, authors of the new book "A Blessing & a Curse," will be at Pyramid Art, Books & Custom Framing, 1001 Wright Ave., for a book signing, 6 p.m., free. The Downtown Little Rock Partnership hosts an Alley Party with music from The Going Jessies, craft beer and food trucks, 1212 Sixth St., 5:30 p.m. Raising Grey plays the happy hour at Cajun's Wharf, 5:30 p.m., free, followed by Almost Infamous, 9 p.m., $5.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 min
|Ashamed
|35,365
|Beware
|Fri
|Thelawdog
|9
|Salem Police Department (Mar '10)
|Apr 26
|Reform
|95
|Mike Maggio pleads guilty to federal bribery ch... (Jan '15)
|Apr 24
|The Hamburglar
|8
|Ex-senator Baker charged with DWI (Oct '16)
|Apr 24
|The Hamburglar
|2
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|Apr 24
|The Hamburglar
|5
|Who's the deadbeat parent here?
|Apr 22
|Boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC