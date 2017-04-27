The Broadway Joe Talk Show a " April 27, 2017
April is Minority Health Month and if the weather permits, the 14th Annual Minority Health Fair will be held, Saturday, April 29th from 10am-2pm at Little Rock Central High School Quigley Cox Stadium, 1500 S. Park Street. Fair goers can experience an educational fun-filled day with health speakers, various free health screenings such as Cancer, Oral Health, Eye Diseases, Respiratory, Nutrition & Obesity & more, community resources, and entertainment.
|Beware
|18 min
|Guest
|8
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|41 min
|Question
|35,184
|Salem Police Department (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Reform
|95
|Mike Maggio pleads guilty to federal bribery ch... (Jan '15)
|Mon
|The Hamburglar
|8
|Ex-senator Baker charged with DWI (Oct '16)
|Mon
|The Hamburglar
|2
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|Mon
|The Hamburglar
|5
|Who's the deadbeat parent here?
|Apr 22
|Boo
|2
