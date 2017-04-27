The Broadway Joe Talk Show a " April 27, 2017

April is Minority Health Month and if the weather permits, the 14th Annual Minority Health Fair will be held, Saturday, April 29th from 10am-2pm at Little Rock Central High School Quigley Cox Stadium, 1500 S. Park Street. Fair goers can experience an educational fun-filled day with health speakers, various free health screenings such as Cancer, Oral Health, Eye Diseases, Respiratory, Nutrition & Obesity & more, community resources, and entertainment.

