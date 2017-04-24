Springfield-Des Arc bridge reassembly...

Springfield-Des Arc bridge reassembly begins

22 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

After months of preparation, Workin' Bridges began the reassembly of the Springfield-Des Arc Bridge at Lake Beaverfork over the weekend. Julie Bowers, Workin' Bridges executive director, was the featured speaker for the annual Faulkner County Historical Society public meeting held Saturday morning at Beaverfork Park.

