Sorority to take 15 on mission

Fifteen Alpha Sigma Tau sorority sisters from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and two of their moms will build homes and other construction projects, conduct worship services and lead a vacation Bible school for the children of Sumpango, Guatemala, during a week-long mission trip July 23-29.

