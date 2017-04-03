Smith advances in 4-H competition
Noah-Luke Smith competed in the Faulkner County 4-H O'Rama Method Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks on March 2 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. This is an annual event Faulkner County 4-H has for 4-H members.
