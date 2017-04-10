Skinner announces race for Senate seat
Maureen Skinner of Conway, a Democrat, says she is seeking the state Senate seat held by Bigelow Republican Jason Rapert. Skinner, a licensed psychological examiner, filed a campaign finance report for her Senate campaign in April 2017.
