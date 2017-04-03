RoundAbout

April 7 - Join Crosspoint Baptist Church for a FREE movie night at 7 p.m. Concessions and food trucks will be open at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at 8 p.m. Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Address: 48 Glenn Lane, Greenbrier April 8 - Plates and Palettes: Appetizers and Art from 5-8:00 p.m. Culinary and art join forces resulting in a delicious and creative class! Connie Tipton will present and interactive demonstration of Mexican-style appetizers.

