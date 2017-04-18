RoundAbout |04-18-17

April 21 - Conway AARP Chapter, Bake, Book, Garage Sale. Come satisfy your sweet tooth and find a treasure! Location: Conway Senior Wellness and Activity Center at 705 Siebenmorgan Road, Conway April 22 - Area 17 Special Olympics' Track and Field Games from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Conway High School April 22 - Springfield Bridge relocation update at 10 a.m. A representative of the Workin' Bridges Company will be at Beavorfork Park in Conway where the bridge will be located to give an update on the process of reinstalling the structure.

