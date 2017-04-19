Rotary announces details about annual pancake fundraiser

The board met Thursday to finalize details and announced this year's event will be from 6:30-11:30 a.m. May 6 at The Hole in the Wall, located at 1016 Markham St. in Conway. "Through this annual fundraiser we are able to provide scholarships to our local colleges - Central Baptist College, UCA [the University of Central Arkansas] and Hendrix - and support other youth organizations," Rotarian Lisa Garner said.

