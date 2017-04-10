Rape suspect's plea hearing moved
Monday's cases in Faulkner County Circuit Court were each moved to May 1, including conspiracy of rape suspect Lance W. Culberson's plea and arraignment. Cases scheduled in circuit court for Monday were moved because Circuit Judge Charles "Ed" Clawson Jr. was out of town.
