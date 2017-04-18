Pretrial hearing date changed in murd...

Pretrial hearing date changed in murder case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

CONWAY, Ark. - A judge has rescheduled a pretrial hearing for one of four teenagers charged in the slaying of a Conway couple nearly two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 19 min Reality Check 34,940
Whitney Hancock 21 hr Shame 3
Randy and/or Gail Kennedy? (Dec '14) Thu kennedy 3
Who's the deadbeat parent here? Wed Baby daddy 1
gail grogan Apr 18 guest 1
rehead from tobacco store on main st Apr 17 Fodi 3
Rent house Apr 17 James 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC