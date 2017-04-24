Police Beat | 04-25-17
Just four minutes into the day, Thursday, April 20, an officer on patrol got a call. A man was following a pickup traveling down Dave Ward Drive, having just gotten off the Interstate, and the truck was doing a poor job of staying in its lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|28 min
|Donald J Trump
|35,111
|Beware
|16 hr
|Mad
|6
|Mike Maggio pleads guilty to federal bribery ch... (Jan '15)
|21 hr
|The Hamburglar
|8
|Ex-senator Baker charged with DWI (Oct '16)
|21 hr
|The Hamburglar
|2
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|21 hr
|The Hamburglar
|5
|Who's the deadbeat parent here?
|Apr 22
|Boo
|2
|Arkansas carries out first of several planned e...
|Apr 22
|Geezer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC