Mayor moving forward on plaza

North Little Rock's movement toward creating a downtown plaza and attracting businesses near it is gaining steam, Mayor Joe Smith said Friday after adding resolutions for Monday's City Council meeting. One resolution is a contract with Taggart Architects of North Little Rock for the design and construction of Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St. The other is a contract with Conway-based Centennial Bank for a feasibility study and an option to buy city property for the possible relocation of its Argenta branch, 305 E. Broadway, to the southeast corner of Main Street and Bishop Lindsey Avenue/Seventh Street.

