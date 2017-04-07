Judge sentences former deputy to 90 days in jail
Watlington, 44, of Vilonia was charged with third-degree battery earlier this year for kicking and stomping on a confidential informant who was held at gunpoint and forced to flee police. Special Judge Mark Derrick of White County said it's often difficult to see someone's exact perception during the course of their actions.
