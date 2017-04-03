Innocent of arson, Conway man says; f...

Innocent of arson, Conway man says; fire destroyed building, injured 2

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A man accused of starting a fire that destroyed one building in an apartment complex and injured two people has pleaded innocent. David Hartsell, 50, of Conway is charged with one count of felony arson and two counts of first-degree battery, also a felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Now_What- 34,630
rehead from tobacco store on main st 7 hr looking 1
Tami, Tami, Tami 12 hr Ugh 1
Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09) Mon Put 35
Brandon Torling Apr 1 JLo 1
News Taylors' Made Cafe serves up American-style foo... Mar 31 Thelawdog 1
Salem Livestock Auction (Jul '09) Mar 30 lampchob 26
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,463 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC