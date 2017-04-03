Innocent of arson, Conway man says; fire destroyed building, injured 2
A man accused of starting a fire that destroyed one building in an apartment complex and injured two people has pleaded innocent. David Hartsell, 50, of Conway is charged with one count of felony arson and two counts of first-degree battery, also a felony.
