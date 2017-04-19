Innocence Project joins ACLU in reque...

Innocence Project joins ACLU in requesting stay from state Supreme Court for Ledell Lee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Arkansas Times

The Innocence Project and Little Rock attorney Jeff Rosenzweig filed an appeal today to the Arkansas Supreme Court requesting a stay in the execution of Stacey Johnson, who is scheduled to be killed Thursday. The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min BARNEYII 34,904
Randy and/or Gail Kennedy? (Dec '14) 1 hr kennedy 3
Who's the deadbeat parent here? 19 hr Baby daddy 1
gail grogan Tue guest 1
rehead from tobacco store on main st Apr 17 Fodi 3
Rent house Apr 17 James 1
Whitney Hancock Apr 16 A Hole 2
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC