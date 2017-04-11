Hutchinson names three judges, fills seat on UA board

Appointments announced today by Gov. Asa Hutchinson include that of Tommy Boyer of Fayetteville to a 10-year term on the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees , succeeding Reynie Rutledge of Searcy, whose term expired. Boyer is a former Razorback basketball star who was an Eastman Kodak executive and then founded Micro Images, a document imaging system, in Amarillo, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.