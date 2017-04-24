Higher education notebook

Higher education notebook

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: NWAonline

The Jonesboro campus currently offers a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training, which is housed under the College of Education and Behavioral Science, but will phase that out. The new master's program -- which is now only offered by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- will be under Arkansas State's College of Nursing and Health Professions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr guest 35,284
Beware 9 hr Thelawdog 9
News Mike Maggio pleads guilty to federal bribery ch... (Jan '15) Apr 24 The Hamburglar 8
News Ex-senator Baker charged with DWI (Oct '16) Apr 24 The Hamburglar 2
HOMELESS and FREEZING Apr 24 The Hamburglar 5
Who's the deadbeat parent here? Apr 22 Boo 2
Stephanie Galmor (Sep '15) Apr 12 Stephanie Galmor 2
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Faulkner County was issued at April 29 at 3:58AM CDT

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,095 • Total comments across all topics: 280,640,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC