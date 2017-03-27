FCBOR Trivia Champs
The Faulkner County Board of Realtors Trivia Night benefitting Special Olympics was held March 16 at Gina's Perfect Place in Conway and team Red Hot Trivia Peppers came away with first place. Team members left to right are: William Sting, Glen Rega, Todd Jackson, Dana Crowell, Shawn Cervantes, Kimberr Jarvis, Dara Tapley, William Tapley, and Garland Crowell .
