Faulkner County schools prepare for severe weather
Dark storm clouds travel through downtown Conway around noon Wednesday. The National Weather Service has Faulkner County under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, Faulkner County is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. with periods of showers and thunderstorms, some severe.
